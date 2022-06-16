Skip to main content
Report: Gabriel Jesus Remains Arsenal's Main Target And Wants To Join The Gunners

The Gabriel Jesus transfer saga looks set to be a long one with the amount of clubs interested in the striker but Arsenal were the first side to explore the possibility of signing him and are increasingly confident in getting their man according to The Times.

Having worked with him whilst he was assistant at Manchester City Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing him in also to replace the outgoing Alexandre Lacazette who has rejoined Lyon.

Jesus with Foden

Jesus with Foden

According to The Times reporter Gary Jacob Arsenal are increasingly confident that they will get their man as they have bidded close to the £50m fee that Manchester City have demanded after initially only putting in an offer worth around £30M which was rejected.

Even though Jesus was offered to Chelsea and Tottenham who both have Champions League football next season unlike Arsenal it looks like Mikel Arteta will get his man as long as contract negotiations go smoothly.

Jesus will be competing with Eddie Nketiah for a the main striking spot with the young English forward impressing in the back end of last season which led to him signing a new contract.

Last season in all competitions the former Palmeiras man played 41 games scoring 13 and assisting on his way to lifting another Premier League title with Manchester City.

