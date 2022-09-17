Report: Gavi Rejected Approach From Manchester City Rival

Gavi was a player of interest for many clubs this summer, and Manchester City were one of them. The club admired the player internally, but never made a move due to Pep Guardiola's respect for Barcelona.

The player has since signed a new long-term deal at the Catalan club, and is expected to spend the next couple of years at Barcelona.

It has been revealed that the player turned down an offer from a Premier League rival to stay at Barcelona.

Manchester City had interest in Gavi this summer. IMAGO / Eibner

According to Anais Herrero, Manchester United tried to sign Gavi, but had their offer turned down by the player. Erik Ten Hag's side made an offer for the Barcelona youngster, but had the offer turned down before he signed his new deal at Barca.

The Red's offered Gavi a 3-year deal worth £5million net per-year, but the player rejected the offer, instead opting to stay at Barcelona and commit his long term future to the club he grew up in.

Manchester City were intrigued by the possibility of Gavi this summer during the period when contract talks were stalling, but Pep Guardiola felt it would be disrespectful to make a move for the player due to his Barcelona ties.

Manchester United had an approach rejected for Gavi IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Gavi is now expected to be a huge part of the future at Barcelona alongside Pedri in midfield, and Barcelona will hoping they can add Bernardo Silva from Manchester City to that midfield in the very near future.

