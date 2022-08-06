Skip to main content

Report: Gavi Will Not Renew Barcelona Contract If Bernardo Silva Is Signed

Gavi has reportedly told Barcelona he will not renew his contract if the club sign Bernardo Silva this summer.

Barcelona have heavy interest in Bernardo Silva, but their star academy player Gavi has told the club he will not renew his contract if the player is signed. Gavi will have concerns over game time if Bernardo is signed, and is seriously considering not renewing his contract.

Barcelona are expected to bid for Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong can be moved on from the club.

Gavi

Gavi may turn down a contract renewal if Bernardo Silva signs for Barcelona.

According to Beteve in Spain, Gavi has told Barcelona he will not renew his contract if Barcelona sign Bernardo Silva this summer

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barcelona are interested in signing Bernardo Silva, and will make a bid for the player if Frenkie De Jong leaves the club. Barcelona need the finances from the De Jong sale in order to pursue Silva, but his signature may mean eventually losing Gavi.

Gavi turned 18 yesterday, and Barcelona are hoping the player will renew his deal in the coming weeks. Manchester City tried to sign Gavi when he was still at La Masia, but after a conversation with Patrick Kluivert the player decided to stay at the Catalan club.

Barca have told Manchester City to prepare for a bid for Silva according to Ben Jacobs, and the signing may have repercussions now in their wishes to tie Gavi down to a long-term deal.

Bernardo Silva is said to be open to listening to proposals from Barcelona.

                                  Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityBarcelona

Pep Guardiola
News

Report: Pep Guardiola To Resume Talks Over New Deal This Winter

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Are Confident Of Signing Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Man City v West Ham
News

Injury Updates Ahead Of Manchester City's Opening Premier League Fixture Against West Ham

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
Lucas Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta Starts Season Opener For Lyon

By Elliot Thompson13 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus
News

Former Manchester City Stars Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus Get Off To A Winning Start For Arsenal

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago
imago1013579934h
Match Coverage

West Ham United vs Manchester City | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Alex Caddick15 hours ago
Grealish vs Atletico Away
News

Paul Robinson Doesn't Expect Jack Grealish To Start For Manchester City Against West Ham

By Jake Mahon18 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Frenkie De Jong To Stay Or Join Chelsea Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett19 hours ago