Report: Gavi Will Not Renew Barcelona Contract If Bernardo Silva Is Signed

Barcelona have heavy interest in Bernardo Silva, but their star academy player Gavi has told the club he will not renew his contract if the player is signed. Gavi will have concerns over game time if Bernardo is signed, and is seriously considering not renewing his contract.

Barcelona are expected to bid for Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong can be moved on from the club.

Gavi may turn down a contract renewal if Bernardo Silva signs for Barcelona. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Barcelona are interested in signing Bernardo Silva, and will make a bid for the player if Frenkie De Jong leaves the club. Barcelona need the finances from the De Jong sale in order to pursue Silva, but his signature may mean eventually losing Gavi.

Gavi turned 18 yesterday, and Barcelona are hoping the player will renew his deal in the coming weeks. Manchester City tried to sign Gavi when he was still at La Masia, but after a conversation with Patrick Kluivert the player decided to stay at the Catalan club.

Barca have told Manchester City to prepare for a bid for Silva according to Ben Jacobs, and the signing may have repercussions now in their wishes to tie Gavi down to a long-term deal.

Bernardo Silva is said to be open to listening to proposals from Barcelona.

