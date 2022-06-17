Skip to main content
Report: Gavin Bazunu Officially Joins Southampton From Manchester City

Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has officially left the club.

The young Irishman has signed for Southampton, after an impressive spell on loan at Portsmouth last season.

Bazunu Ireland

Gavin Bazunu in action for Ireland

The goalkeeper has signed a five-year deal at the Saints, keeping him at the club until 2027.

The deal is worth £12million plus add-ons. It is the first player out the door for Manchester City this window in regards to transfers.

After this sale, the Blues will turn their attention to the sales of other academy players in the hopes of gaining profit to improve the squad. 

Youngsters Yangel Herrera and Romeo Lavia have been linked with moves away, with both potentially being options in a player exchange deal with Leeds for Kalvin Phillips.

Gavin Bazunu joins a Southampton team who have a rich history of developing young players, and the Irish international will be hoping to follow in their footsteps.

Manchester City also included a buy-back option in the deal with Southampton, so it may not be the end for Gavin Bazunu in a Blue shirt.

