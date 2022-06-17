Report: Gavin Bazunu Officially Joins Southampton From Manchester City
Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has officially left the club.
The young Irishman has signed for Southampton, after an impressive spell on loan at Portsmouth last season.
The goalkeeper has signed a five-year deal at the Saints, keeping him at the club until 2027.
The deal is worth £12million plus add-ons. It is the first player out the door for Manchester City this window in regards to transfers.
Read More
After this sale, the Blues will turn their attention to the sales of other academy players in the hopes of gaining profit to improve the squad.
Youngsters Yangel Herrera and Romeo Lavia have been linked with moves away, with both potentially being options in a player exchange deal with Leeds for Kalvin Phillips.
Gavin Bazunu joins a Southampton team who have a rich history of developing young players, and the Irish international will be hoping to follow in their footsteps.
Manchester City also included a buy-back option in the deal with Southampton, so it may not be the end for Gavin Bazunu in a Blue shirt.
Read More Manchester City Coverage
- The Biggest Games In The Calendar; When Will Manchester City Play The Big Six?
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest
- Raheem Sterling Considers 2023 Manchester City Exit on Free Transfer