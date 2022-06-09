Report: Gavin Buzunu Set For Southampton Move

Manchester City are set to let highly-rated 20-year-old Gavin Buzunu leave the club this summer as the goalkeeper wants more minutes and is not content being the third choice behind Zack Steffen and Ederson.

Southampton were reportedly pushing hard for the goalkeeper and now that deal has developed at a rapid pace.

Bazunu warming up IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Having had two loan spells in League One Bazunu has caught the eye of a lot of clubs and his impressive form even made him the first-choice goalkeeper for the Republic of Ireland so going into next season it makes sense that Bazunu wants to keep playing football.

With Ederson and Zack Steffen in front of him in the pecking order at Manchester City, it looked unlikely that he will get many minutes in the forthcoming campaign hence why he was the one pushing for a move to Southampton according to reports.

The Athletic has reported that Manchester City and Southampton have been in negotiations for two weeks and a deal is ready to be completed which will exceed £10 million with add-ons.

Bazunu playing for Portsmouth IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

There has been several other reports as well detailing what has happened.

Talk sport journalist Alex Crook reported that Bazunu was offered a pay rise and a long-term contract but he rejected the deal as he wants to be a Premier League number one.

Then as well as this The Telegraph journalist James Ducker disclosed that if any deal is to be completed Manchester City will have a buyback clause and a sell-on fee for the Irishman.

