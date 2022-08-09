Skip to main content

Report: Gerard Romero Believes Bernardo Silva Will Be A Barcelona Player

Reporters in Spain are confident Bernardo Silva will become a Barcelona player.

The conflicting reports from England and Spain at the moment are hard to track, but Gerard Romero who broke the Jules Kounde news is adamant Bernardo Silva will join Barcelona this summer. Romero has said Bernardo is already looking for a home in the City, as he prepares for life in Spain.

Bernardo is reportedly awaiting Barcelona's proposal, and is open to moving club.

Bernardo

Gerard Romero is confident Bernardo Silva will join Barcelona.

Gerard Romero reported this morning that he believes it is likely that Bernardo Silva ends up at Barcelona this season. The reports in Spain have been adamant for a long time that the midfielder would end up at the Catalan Giants, and there is usually no smoke without a fire.

Manchester City are reportedly open to allowing Bernardo to leave, and have according to reports in Spain agreed a deal worth lower than 80million. 

The only problem holding up the deal is Barcelona's now world famous problem with Frenkie De Jong. Until the player either reduces his salary or leaves the club, Barcelona's hands are tied.

Barca are in the process of activating their fourth lever in to register players, but still need salary reductions in order to be in the green in terms of La Liga regulations.

Gerard Pique is the first Barca player to take a pay-cut, and the club are hoping Frenkie De Jong does the same or leaves and joins Manchester United.

Will Bernardo Silva leave?

