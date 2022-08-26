Report: Gerard Romero Gives Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Update

As soon as Barcelona have magin to register Bernardo Silva, they will do everything to sign him.

Barcelona's biggest problem in their pursuit of Bernardo Silva is their financial situation. Frenkie De Jong needs to leave, as do Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang before any pursuit can be launched for Bernardo Silva.

Reports from Spain think that once Barcelona have enough margin to register the player, they will do everything to sign him.

Barcelona are still pushing for Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / Colorsport

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona will do everything they can to sign Bernardo Silva if they find out they have any margin to register the player. The club currently don't have enough margin.

Frenkie De Jong's agent was in Barcelona yesterday, and it is still important what happens to the Dutch midfielder in regards to the Bernardo Silva pursuit.

If Frenkie De Jong reduces his salary or leaves the club, Barcelona can then go on the offensive for Bernardo Silva. But until that situation is solved, it is a hard task.

Manchester City are adamant they won't sell according to Pol Ballus, and with so little time left in the window, it does seem highly unlikely they will let the player leave with no replacement.

Barcelona could try and work out a way to sign Bernardo in January or even next summer, which could be the best scenario for both clubs.

Bernardo Silva does want the move, but at this moment in time, all signs are pointing towards the player staying at Manchester City.

