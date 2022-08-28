Report: Gerard Romero Gives Bernardo Silva Update

The Spanish journalist is refusing to give up on the Bernardo Silva situation, despite what many reports in the media are saying about the deal.

Manchester City have confirmed the player will stay, but Gerard Romero believes there is still a possibility the deal happens.

Barcelona don't have long left in the window, so if something was to happen it would need to be very soon.

Gerard Romero believes a deal for Barcelona is still possible. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Gerard Romero via Managing Barca, Barcelona can still pull off a deal for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, but there needs to be departures for that to happen.

Marc Andre Ter-Stegen has agreed to reduce his salary in order for Barcelona to complete signings, and there are two players rumoured to be on their way out of the club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to joining Chelsea, and Memphis Depay is being linked with a shock move back to Manchester United.

Gerard Romero believes the departures of these players, along with Frenkie De Jong's reduction in salary, would be enough for Barcelona to sign the player this summer.

Bernardo Silva's goal at the weekend. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Pep Guardiola has already stated that Bernardo Silva will be staying at the club this summer, and confirmed the club have not had any phone calls regarding the player despite what many media sources have stated.

Authors thoughts

There is no possible way Barcelona can sign Bernardo Silva so late in the window, and any potential deal that could be agreed between the two will be for next summer.

Manchester City would not allow a player of Bernardo's quality to leave so late in the window with no replacement. The player will stay at Manchester City this summer, but there will certainly be a case for him leaving next summer as he always maintained he wanted to join Barcelona.

