Report: Gerard Romero Reports Marco Verratti Could Join Manchester City

Gerard Romero has today suggested that certain agents inside the football world believe that Marco Verratti could end up at Manchester City this summer.

Gerard Romero reported the news this morning, suggesting Frenkie De Jong could join PSG and create a domino effect in the football world. If De Jong joins PSG, then Marco Verratti may join Manchester City, with Bernardo Silva going to Barcelona.

The reports have been extremely conflicting on Frenkie De Jong, with Romero saying days ago he expects Frenkie De Jong to join Chelsea.

Agents inside the football world reportedly believe Manchester City may sign Marco Veratti. IMAGO / Just Pictures

Bernardo Silva to Barcelona is definitely a possibility, but De Jong to PSG is less likely. The French Champions just completed the signing of Fabian Ruiz, and are unlikely to try for De Jong after his signature.

Out of the three signings Romero speaks about, Bernardo to Barcelona is the most likely. Barcelona are already working on his signing, and are waiting until Frenkie De Jong leaves the club to make a full pursuit for the player.

Marco Verratti is also unlikely to be the target Manchester City go for at the moment, with Lucas Paqueta being the most likely replacement for Bernardo should he leave this summer.

Lucas Paqueta is more likely than Marco Veratti. IMAGO / PanoramiC

With Manchester City signing Kalvin Phillips, a move for a player like Verratti is unlikely. Paqueta fits the mold of Bernardo Silva, and is an extremely similar player.

Frenkie De Jong is also more likely to sign for Chelsea than he is to sign for PSG.

