Report: Girona Sign Left-Back Amid Manchester City's Sergio Gomez Interest

Manchester City are interested in signing Sergio Gomez this summer, and reports were suggesting he would be loaned to Girona straight away.

Amid reports Manchester City are interested in signing Sergio Gomez this summer and loaning him to fellow City Football Group team Girona, the Spanish side have signed a left-back. The plan was reportedly set for Girona to take the Spanish left-back on loan, but that may be changed now.

Girona announced the new signing today.

Sergio Gomez

Girona have signed a left-back amid Manchester City's interest in Sergio Gomez.

Girona announced the signing of Miguel Gutierrez today, and the player is a left-back. The reported plan for Sergio Gomez was to sign the player and loan him back to Girona, but that plan may have changed.

Fabrizio Romano reported the news that City were planning on loaning the player to the Spanish club, as they see him as a signing for the future. Pep Guardiola's men are still in the hunt for a new left-back, and want to sign a player with experience.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Borna Sosa are options according to Goal, and City are expected to move for a full-back in the coming days. 

Gomez is still expected to sign for City, but in terms of the reported loan straight to Girona may have had a change of plans. The player will be expected to start at the club he does go on loan to, and the fact Girona have signed a left-back may mean they have been told Gomez won't be signing for them.

Who will Manchester City sign at left-back?

