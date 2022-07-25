Skip to main content

Report: Graham Potter Gives Update on Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

The Brighton and Hove Albion manager was keen to address all transfer speculation linked with the Sussex-based side when talking to talking to Derren Howard of SussexWorld on Monday morning. 

One transfer that has been at the forefront for a possible outgoing at the Amex Stadium is that of left-back Marc Cucurella who has been a target for Manchester City. 

Graham Potter Manager of Brighton shakes hands with Josep Guardiola manager of Manchester City during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium

The Premier League champions have had one bid rejected and talks are ongoing over the possibility of the Spanish defender joining up with Pep Guardiola's side. 

Graham Potter was upbeat in his response to the speculation surrounding his first choice left back and remains relaxed about the situation going forward. 

“Yes, he’s happy," Potter told the Argus. “It’s not easy because there’s speculation and these things.

imago1006746930h

“He is a human being and that is the challenge with footballers. When the window is open, you get linked with this and that.

“It is what it is. We have a lot of respect for Marc and we like him a lot and we are just helping him enjoy his football.”

Potter has already lost Yves Bissouma this window as the midfielder joined Tottenham Hotspur in a £30 million deal.

It is clear to see Potter would like to keep the squad together after Albion managed their best Premier League finish of 9th place last season.

Cucurella

The Athletic reports that Brighton rate Cucurella as one of their best players and are not in a rush to sell the Spaniard, though owner Tony Bloom said recently that the club would not necessarily stand in his way should they receive an acceptable offer.

Pol Ballus and Andy Naylor of The Athletic say negotiations are in the initial stages, and more talks are expected to come in the coming days.

With Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain looking to get all the transfer business sorted as quickly as possible, this could be one deal they find an alternative for if Brighton do not lower the £50 million price tag on Cucurella. 

