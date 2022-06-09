Report: Hoffenheim Are Interested In Signing Manchester City Centre back

The German side are looking to add reinforcements to their backline after their ninth-placed finish in the Bundesliga last season.

Ko Itakura is the man that they have sounded out to help improve their defence.

Itakura challenging Neymar IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The Japanese international has never made a competitive appearance for Manchester City since joining the club in 2019.

Last season he spent with Schalke on loan in the second division of Germany hence why he has caught Hoffenheim's attention.

He played 32 games for Schalke in all competitions and scored four goals achieving promotion with the club.

According to Kicker the Premier League Champions are willing to accept six million euros for the 25-year-old.

City risk losing him on a free next season due to him being in the last year of his deal so another loan move is out of the question.

Schalke had an option to buy on his loan deal however they were unable to activate it due to financial reasons so now Hoffenheim can take advantage of that.

Itakura celebrating promotion IMAGO / Sven Simon

Itakura also had a successful loan spell at Dutch club Groningen before Schalke playing 59 games in the club which led to him winning their 20/21 player of the year award.

He has ten Japanese caps to his name with one goal for his country.

Read More Manchester City Coverage