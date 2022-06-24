Skip to main content
Report: Holland International Nathan Ake Is Wanted By Former Club Chelsea

Tomas Tuchel is set to go on a spending spree as new owner Todd Boehly has given the green light with a war chest of £200 million and the former PSG manager is targeting another Manchester City player to bring in as well as Raheem Sterling.

It has been reported that Manchester City would be open to selling Nathan Ake this summer for the right price which they have set at £50 million.

Ake celebrating at Leeds

Ake celebrating at Leeds

Ake hasn't had much of a chance to prove himself in the two seasons at City since his transfer from Bournemouth having only played 40 games in two seasons so he may be looking for a fresh start for more game time ahead of the World Cup.

Chelsea have lost several defenders this summer so need reinforcements in the backline especially if Tuchel persists with a back three system.

Antonio Rudiger has departed on a free transfer to Real Madrid whilst Andreas Christensen has also left due to his contract coming to an end and is expected to join Barcelona.

Cesar Azpilicueta has also been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona as well so more than one defender will have to be bought if the London side want to compete on all four fronts which is of course expected due to the size of the club.

Ake was of course at Chelsea for five years from 2012 but barley played for the first team so he may get his second chance at Stamford Bridge this summer.

