Report: If Barcelona Can Sell Players, Bernardo Silva Deal Is Still Possible

If Barcelona can sell players before the deadline tomorrow, a deal for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is still possible.

Reports in Spain have believed from the beginning a deal was possible for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, and that is still evident again just one day before the window closes.

The belief is still held that Barcelona can sign Bernardo Silva, despite Pep Guardiola publicly declaring that the Portuguese midfielder will stay this season.

Barcelona would always have needed to sell Frenkie De Jong to pursue Bernardo, and that looks more unlikely than ever with one day to go.

Bernardo Silva

Barcelona reportedly haven't given up on Bernardo Silva.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona can still sign Bernardo Silva this summer, with everything having being discussed between the two clubs.

Romero reports that Barcelona must first sell players before pursuing the midfielder.

In terms of outgoings for Barcelona that are still possible, Manchester United are still dreaming of Frenkie De Jong according to Fabrizio Romano, but it is more likely to happen in January then right now.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to joining Chelsea, and the club are still seeking a solution with Memphis Depay.

Author's Thoughts

It is very unlikely anything will happen regarding Bernardo Silva this summer. Manchester United are trying to find a solution for Frenkie De Jong, but anything that could happen would be a loan. 

Barcelona needed £85million to sign Bernardo Silva weeks ago, at this stage of the window that fee has possible risen to over £100million.

Bernardo Silva will stay at Manchester City this season, and maybe Barcelona will be back in January to try again.

