Report: Ilkay Gundogan And Bernardo Silva To Leave Manchester City

Manchester City are in store for another busy summer at the end of this season with some key players expected to be departing the club.

Pep Guardiola went through an attacking rebuild last summer with stars Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus being allowed to leave to accommodate Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

Now the same is likely to happen but for the midfield with Ilkay Gundogan looking likely to leave due to his contract running out.

Also Bernardo Silva is likely to leave according to reports which would be another big blow for City due to how important the Portuguese international has been under Guardiola.

IMAGO / PA Images

Gundogan and Silva leaving will intensify Jude Bellingham interest

Gundogan has six months left on his contract meaning that clubs can speak to him now and according to Jordan Elgott he is going to be joining Barcelona which will then be the catalyst for City to go after Jude Bellingham.

The Premier League Champions will be competing with Real Madrid and Liverpool for Bellingham but will have the financial power to do exactly that.

As well as Gundogan leaving Elgott stated that Bernardo Silva is believed to be on his way out of the club after a couple of seasons of flirting with a possible exit from the club.

So due to this City will likely be targeting another midfielder as well as Bellingham to cope with the loss of two experienced members of the squad.

More Manchester City Coverage

· The Story Of Qatar 2022: A World Cup Finals Which Will Live Long In The Memory

· Lionel Messi Wins The Greatest World Cup Final We Will Ever See

· Manchester City Are Interested In Rafael Leao

· Report: Manchester City Set Sights On England Duo, Both Experience Impressive World Cup Campaign

· Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed

· Report: Manchester City Could Face Shock Exit Of Defensive Duo