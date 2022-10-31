Report: Ilkay Gundogan May Snub New Contract Offer

Manchester City won the Premier League title on the last day thanks to a heroic double from Ilkay Gundogan against Aston Villa.

He will forever be in Manchester City's history for that moment but he may be leaving the club in the near future.

The German international has been at the club since 2016 after he joined from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and he has been a hit at the club for some immaculate displays in the middle of the park.

In those six years at the Etihad so far Gundogan has played 269 games in all competitions and he has scored 51 goals whilst getting 34 assists.

Manchester City are willing to offer Gundogan a new deal but they are concerned that the 32-year-old will turn that the offer and look to part ways from the club according to football insider.

His current contract expires in the summer with some of the European big boys showing some interest as he can sign a pre-contract agreement in January so he has the World Cup to impress.

The club have been in contact with Gundogan as Pep Guardiola views him as a key member of the squad as he has played 16 games already in this current campaign in all competitions with Manchester City looking to compete on all four fronts.

He has scored two in the Premier League so far against Bournemouth and Newcastle as City attempt to win their third title on the bounce.

