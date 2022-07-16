Skip to main content

Report: Ilkay Gundogan Will Miss Manchester City's US Tour Due To Vaccination Status

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will not be joining up with the rest of his team-mates in the US due to the fact he is not double vaccinated. The German midfielder is not permitted to enter the US due to the current laws in the country on vaccinations.

Gundogan has had one jab of the COVID vaccine, but was unable to get a second due to catching COVID in June.

Ilkay Gundogan will not be in the US for the tour.

According to Sam Lee of the Athletic, Ilkay Gundogan will miss out on the US Tour due to his vaccination status. 

In Germany, Gundogan is regarded as fully vaccinated due to his previous COVID-19 infection. But US laws are different. The midfielder needs two solid vaccinations before being permitted entry into the country.

The laws in the US are some of the strictest around, as players like N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea also had to stay at home due to their vaccination status as Chelsea went on a tour of the US.

Gundogan may train and play with the under-23's until City have finished their tour of the US, and will join up with the squad when they arrive back.

Manchester City play Liverpool on July 30th at Wembley.

