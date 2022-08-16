Report: Impossible For Barcelona To Sign Bernardo Silva
Manchester City have been involved in several transfer sagas so far during this transfer window and now the biggest one of them all is coming to a decisive stage as Barcelona need to see if they can really tempt Bernardo Silva out of England.
Barcelona have had a very active summer in the transfer market signing Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowksi with the latter three costing hefty amounts of money for the Spanish giants but they don't plan on stopping there as manager Xavi wants Bernardo Silva this window.
The Portuguese international is reportedly open to a move but according to esport3 the deal to bring him to the Nou Camp is practically impossible at this late stage in the transfer window.
Manchester City have still not received any formal offers for him and Pep Guardiola is desperate to keep hold of him hence why they have put a mammoth price tag on him.
They value Silva at £100 million which will be tough for Barcelona to match considering their financial issues which has led to them struggling to register their new signings.
Another reason why the price is so high is because Silva still has three years left on his current contract meaning there is no chance he leave for free in the near future.
Barcelona will need to sell Frenkie De Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be able to fund the deal for Silva with Guardiola not one to stand in the way of players who want to leave.
