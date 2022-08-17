Report: Issa Kabore Can Be Considered A Marseille Player

Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore can now be considered a Marseille player.

The Burkina Faso right-back is now set to complete his move to the French club, after having a successful loan spell with Troyes in the French League last summer. Manchester City are set to lose another player, but have inserted a familiar clause in his contract.

The deal is set to be announced by Marseille soon.

Issa Kabore can be considered a Marseille player. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

According to Fabrizio Romano, Issa Kabore can be considered a new Marseille player. The paper-works for the deal have been approved, and now it is just a case of the announcement being made about the player.

After the departures of Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia, Manchester City inserted a buy-back clause, they have done the same in Issa Kabore's contract for Marseille. The club will have first choice to buy the player back if they see fit in the future.

Issa Kabore won young player of the tournament at this years African Cup Of Nations for his country Burkina Faso, and had a great season on loan last year at Troyes in the French League.

There was interest from Nottingham Forest and Southampton in the Premier League, but the player will move to Marseille, who recently completed the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Inter Milan.

Manchester City's future buy-option for the player will be €20million if they ever decide to sign him back.

Is this a good move for Issa Kabore?

Read More Manchester City Coverage: