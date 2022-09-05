Report: Issa Kabore Confirms He Wants To Stay At Marseille Next Season

Issa Kabore has revealed his plans for the future in an interview today. The Burkina Faso defender wants to stay on at Marseille after next season.

The Manchester City defender had a lot of interest this summer from various clubs, including clubs in the Premier League.

Southampton and Nottingham Forest had an interest in Kabore, who spent last season on loan with Troyes in the French league.

Issa Kabore wants to stay on at Marseille. IMAGO / PanoramiC

In an interview with La Provence today, Issa Kabore had this to say about his future in regards to returning to Manchester City.

"The idea is to play and to stay at Marseille. It’s not to return to Manchester City. OM are a great club that are going to bring a lot to me. We discussed a bit with Charles (Kaboré) before my transfer. It counted but not that much."

Manchester City were reluctant to allow the player leave on a permanent this year, but may do so now that his feelings have been publicly aired.

Issa Kabore won young player of the tournament at the AFCON this year, and his stock has risen since then. Manchester City would sell for around £17million.

Southampton had interest in the player, but in the end he decided to return to France and join Marseille. Kabore has played 79 minutes of football for Marseille in two appearances in the French League this season.

Manchester City are likely to be willing to sell, so if Marseille want to keep the player he will become a Marseille player.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: