Report: It Would Still Be A Surprise To See Bernardo Silva Join Barcelona

Bernardo Silva has been key under Pep Guardiola since he took over as manager however there has been many rumours in the last year that he could be interested in a move away from the club with several reports saying a deal to Barcelona is gaining traction.

Barcelona have had a busy summer signing Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowksi but they aren't done there as they are desperate to get Bernardo Silva at the Nou Camp before their La Liga season begins.

Bernardo Silva has ben at the club since 2017 IMAGO / PA IMAGES

According to several reports City and Barcelona have got an agreement in place for Silva to join the Spanish giants.

It has also been said that the midfielder is keen on joining Barcelona whilst he will also lower his salary to be able to join Xavi's side.

However Manchester Evening News reporter Simon Bajkowski has stated he would be surprised if the transfer does happen.

He said: "It looked unlikely at the start of the window that Bernardo would leave and as far as I can tell I would be surprised now as I was at the start if it happens."

So maybe a deal for him to go to Spain isn't as close as other reports are making out however he was benched for City's opening Premier League fixture against West Ham which has not helped the rumours die down.

If he does leave Lyon's Lucas Paqueta has been touted as his potential replacement.