Skip to main content

Report: It Would Still Be A Surprise To See Bernardo Silva Join Barcelona

Bernardo Silva has been key under Pep Guardiola since he took over as manager however there has been many rumours in the last year that he could be interested in a move away from the club with several reports saying a deal to Barcelona is gaining traction.

Barcelona have had a busy summer signing Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowksi but they aren't done there as they are desperate to get Bernardo Silva at the Nou Camp before their La Liga season begins.

Bernardo Silva Scores Away at Old Trafford

Bernardo Silva has ben at the club since 2017

According to several reports City and Barcelona have got an agreement in place for Silva to join the Spanish giants.

It has also been said that the midfielder is keen on joining Barcelona whilst he will also lower his salary to be able to join Xavi's side.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However Manchester Evening News reporter Simon Bajkowski has stated he would be surprised if the transfer does happen.

He said: "It looked unlikely at the start of the window that Bernardo would leave and as far as I can tell I would be surprised now as I was at the start if it happens."

So maybe a deal for him to go to Spain isn't as close as other reports are making out however he was benched for City's opening Premier League fixture against West Ham which has not helped the rumours die down. 

If he does leave Lyon's Lucas Paqueta has been touted as his potential replacement.

Manchester CityBarcelona

Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Willing To Lower Salary To Join Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Kayky
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Kayky In Portugal To Sign Paços De Ferreira Contract

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Guardiola
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Manchester City Will Pay The Price If They Don't Sign A Left Back

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago
Frenkie
Transfer Rumours

Report: Frenkie De Jong Still Key In Barcelona's Bernardo Silva Pursuit

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago
Grealish
Media

Roy Keane Has His Say On What Jack Grealish Needs To Improve On

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Are Working To Find A Way To Sign Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett15 hours ago
imago1013690071h
News

Jack Grealish Hits Back at Claim He ‘Told Pep Guardiola Where to Go’ During West Ham United Fixture on Sunday

By Matt Skinner15 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
News

Kalvin Phillips Has Been Told His Place In The World Cup Squad Could Be Under Threat

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago