Report: Jack Grealish Is 100% Focused On Manchester City Despite Rumours

Rumours surfaced this week suggesting Jack Grealish did not see himself at Manchester City beyond next summer, as the pressure mounted after a poor performance against Borussia Dortmund midweek.

Grealish answered some critics with a goal one minute in against Wolves, and gave a very positive and refreshing post-match interview, recognising he needs to improve and detailing where he needed to improve.

The player is now reportedly 100% focused on Manchester City, and is prepared to fight heavily for his spot in the squad.

Jack Grealish is focused on Manchester City. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jack Grealish is focused on Manchester City fully, and the reports that circulated last week suggesting he would not be at the club next summer are far from the truth.

The player is focused on the club, and focused on the World Cup. Grealish is prepared to fight for his place at City, and prove himself to manager Pep Guardiola in the mean time.

Pep Guardiola has defended Jack Grealish. IMAGO / Action Plus

Guardiola stuck up for Grealish midweek regarding his performances and suggested he offers a lot more to the team than just goals and assists. Jack himself recognised it is a part of his game he needs to improve, and it's a case of the player and the manager both being correct.

The goal against Wolves will have helped his confidence, and a good international break with England will boost it even more if he performs well. Pep Guardiola will be watching hoping he kicks on.

