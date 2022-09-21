Skip to main content
Report: Jack Grealish Is 100% Focused On Manchester City Despite Rumours

IMAGO / Colorsport

Report: Jack Grealish Is 100% Focused On Manchester City Despite Rumours

Jack Grealish is focused on Manchester City and has no plans to leave, despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

Rumours surfaced this week suggesting Jack Grealish did not see himself at Manchester City beyond next summer, as the pressure mounted after a poor performance against Borussia Dortmund midweek.

Grealish answered some critics with a goal one minute in against Wolves, and gave a very positive and refreshing post-match interview, recognising he needs to improve and detailing where he needed to improve.

The player is now reportedly 100% focused on Manchester City, and is prepared to fight heavily for his spot in the squad.

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish is focused on Manchester City.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jack Grealish is focused on Manchester City fully, and the reports that circulated last week suggesting he would not be at the club next summer are far from the truth.

The player is focused on the club, and focused on the World Cup. Grealish is prepared to fight for his place at City, and prove himself to manager Pep Guardiola in the mean time.

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has defended Jack Grealish.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Guardiola stuck up for Grealish midweek regarding his performances and suggested he offers a lot more to the team than just goals and assists. Jack himself recognised it is a part of his game he needs to improve, and it's a case of the player and the manager both being correct.

The goal against Wolves will have helped his confidence, and a good international break with England will boost it even more if he performs well. Pep Guardiola will be watching hoping he kicks on.

                        Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Jude Bellingham Wants Move To Real Madrid

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pep Guardiola
News

Report: Pep Guardiola Highlights the Difference the Bench Can Make

By Matt Skinner
John Stones Pep Guardiola
News

John Stones Describes Pep Guardiola As 'Incredible'

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland
News

Manchester City Send Therapist With Erling Haaland On International Duty

By Elliot Thompson
Rafael Leao
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Is A Huge Admirer Of Rafael Leao

By Dylan Mcbennett
Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

City Football Group Has Agreed To Purchase Esporte Club Bahia

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Could Reach 64 Goals This Season

By Elliot Thompson
Milan Skriniar
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Join The Race For Milan Skriniar

By Dylan Mcbennett