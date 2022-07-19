Skip to main content

Report: James McAtee Is Expected To Stay At Manchester City Next Season

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee is now expected to stay at at the club next season despite interest from other clubs. A number of clubs in the Premier League and a number in the Championship are interested in McAtee, but he's now expected to stay at Manchester City.

McAtee was originally rumored to be going to Huddersfield Town, as James Ducker from the Telegraph reported massive interest from the club, but head coach Carlos Corberan has since left the club.

James McAtee In Action For Manchester City against Sporting

James McAtee is set to stay at Manchester City.

According to Sam Lee of the Athletic, James McAtee is expected to stay at Manchester City next season despite interest from Premier League and Championship clubs.

The intention is to allow McAtee first-team exposure at Manchester City. The club share this intention with McAtee, with both City and the player in unison about their aspirations ahead of next season.

Huddersfield were interested in getting McAtee on loan, but that never came to fruition. The midfielder has been training with City in pre-season ahead of their game against Club America on July 21st, where he is expected to get some game time.

Next season in the league will most likely be a breakout season for McAtee. The Manchester born midfielder scored 22 goals last season and contributed to seven assists in 33 games for City's youth team. He also made his Champions League debut against Sporting Lisbon.

James McAtee can play central midfield or in attacking midfield. He can also do a job at left midfield or even at left wing. Pep Guardiola will appreciate this versatility, especially coming into a season where Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus have left the club.

Leeds were another club interested in the City player, but instead signed Darko Gyabi from the club for £7million.

It will be interesting to see just how much game time McAtee gets next season, but one things for sure, he will be involved.

