Report: James McAtee Wanted By A Number Of Clubs But Wants To Prove Worth At Manchester City

James McAtee is wanted by a number of clubs within this transfer window, but the Manchester City midfielders preference is to try and kick on.

Huddersfield are heavily interested in McAtee. Manchester City would be keen to send him on loan to get game time, but the player himself wants to prove himself over the next 12 months at City.

James McAtee in action for Manchester City

According to Sam Lee, a number of clubs are interested in James McAtee, but the forward wants to stay at Manchester City.

The clubs are interested in either a loan of permanent deal, but McAtee would rather try and prove himself at Manchester City next season.

James McAtee vs Everton

The attacking midfield position isn't something City lack depth in at the moment.

Although Pep Guardiola doesn't exactly play with a recognised number 10, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne can all comfortably slot into the position.

But James McAtee backs himself to kick on at Manchester City in the coming months.

A number of clubs are interested in James McAtee, namely Leeds United and Rangers. Rangers may be an enticing move, with the possibility to play in Europe a big factor.

Can James McAtee break into the first team.

Read More Manchester City Coverage