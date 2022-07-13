Report: Joan Laporta And Jorge Mendes Confident Bernardo Silva Joins Barcelona Should Frenkie De Jong Leave

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the agent of Bernardo Silva Jorge Mendes are both very confident Bernardo Silva will join Barcelona if Manchester United sign Frenkie De Jong.

Barcelona are expected to use the funds from the De Jong sale to try and convince City to allow Bernardo Silva to leave the club.

Will Bernardo Silva stay? IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Gerard Romero, Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes are confident Bernardo Silva will leave Manchester City for Barcelona should Frenkie De Jong join Manchester United.

Bernardo Silva has as of now not asked or even hinted that he wants to leave Manchester City this season, but maybe Jorge Mendes has information the rest do not.

Manchester City have a price tag of €80-100million on the Portuguese midfielder, who Xavi views as a dream midfield partner for Pedri. Barcelona are expected to try with everything they can to sign Bernardo Silva.

The Catalan club have today announced the signing of Raphinha, and are closing in and Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde, Rashad Rahman reports Bernardo Silva would be the cherry on top for the window.

Manchester City's stance is that the player is not for sale and they are holding firm on that belief.

Will Bernardo stay?

