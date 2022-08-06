Report: Joan Laporta Has Promised Bernardo Silva He Will Sign Him

Joan Laporta has reportedly promised Bernardo Silva he will sign him this summer, amid reports of Barcelona's heavy interest in the player.

Manchester City look to be moving closer to losing Bernardo Silva, and Barcelona's president has reportedly promised the Portuguese midfielder he will sign him this summer. The player is open to proposals from Barcelona, and Jorge Mendes has reportedly been offering him around Europe.

Barcelona now reportedly do not need to sell Frenkie De Jong to sign Silva, and are expected to move soon.

Joan Laporta has promised Bernardo Silva he will sign him this summer. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Sport, Joan Laporta has promised Bernardo Silva he will sign him this summer for Barcelona. Barcelona are ready to try and launch a pursuit for the midfielder, and Joan Laporta has already informed Bernardo they intend to sign him.

Frenkie De Jong may stay at the club now, but will have to take a 50% pay cut in order for the Bernardo Silva deal to be completed. Barca have asked Frenkie to take the pay-cut, but the player has been unwilling to do so since the beginning of his saga.

Manchester City won't stand in the way of Bernardo if he wants to leave, although Pep Guardiola would love to keep the player. City will likely look for an replacement in the closing weeks of the window, with Lucas Paqeuta a definite target according to Fabrizio Romano.

Any deal for Bernardo Silva will cot Barcelona around 80million.

