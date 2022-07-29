Skip to main content

Report: Joan Laporta Speaks Out On Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Rumours

Joan Laporta has spoken out on rumours linking Bernardo Silva to Barcelona in the last hour.

Joan Laporta has spoken about Bernardo Silva to Barcelona in a recent interview he done. The rumours regarding Silva to the Catalan club are gaining pace by the day, and reports in Spain are adamant there is a huge possibility Barcelona sign the player this summer.

Laporta referenced his relationship with the people inside the club at Manchester City when giving his answer about Bernardo.

Laporta

Joan Laporta has been speaking about Bernardo Silva.

In an interview with Ben Jacobs for CBSSportsGolazo, Joan Laporta spoke on the rumours linking Bernardo Silva to a move to Barca this summer. In reference to Bernardo Silva, Laporta said the following.

“Is Bernardo Silva a possibility? He is a very good player. I have to respect, though, that he belongs to Man City. I have some friends there, like Pep, Tixi Bergstein and Khaldoon Al Mubarak.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barcelona are long standing fans of Silva. The club want him and Xavi is a massive fan of the player.

 Pep Guardiola was speaking at an event in the Camp Nou last month which was set up due to the upcoming friendly match between Barcelona and Manchester City next month, when Laporta brought up Bernardo Silva.

Laporta joked about Bernardo Silva at the meeting, and asked if Guardiola would be bringing the player along. Guardiola replied, "Bernardo Silva and 10 others."

Barcelona are set to step up their approach for the midfielder in the coming days. Publicly the club state they want to keep Frenkie De Jong, but behind the scenes they are reported to believe he will leave the club eventually.

The transfer of Bernardo Silva cannot happen without the departure of Frenkie De Jong.

