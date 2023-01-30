Report: Joao Cancelo Had A Training Bust-up With Pep Guardiola

In one of the most surprising deals of the January transfer window Joao Cancelo will be leaving Premier League Champions Manchester City to join German giants Bayern Munich.

The Portuguese international last season and in the first half of this campaign was one of the most impressive players for Pep Guardiola as he was a creative force from full-back making the left-back position his own solving what had been a slight problem position for City over the last few years.

However since the restart of the club season after the World Cup Cancelo's form hasn't been at the high standards that he has set which has led to Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake getting game-time instead of him.

IMAGO / Eibner

Cancelo and Guardiola bust-up led to defenders exit

The former Juventus full-back has barely featured for City recently which he hasn't been pleased with and according to a report from the Daily Mail there was one particular insistent which was the breaking point between player and manager.

The report states that Cancelo reacted angrily to being told that he would not be starting the FA Cup game against Arsenal which was the final straw for Guardiola as the full-back had apparently been vocal with teammates about the fact he had not been getting game time in recent weeks.

He threatened to leave the club and due to how disruptive he was being to the squad they have allowed him to go without even trying to keep hold of him.

