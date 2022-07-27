Report: Jorges Mendes Has Offered Bernardo Silva To Barcelona And Real Madrid

Jorge Mendes is reportedly active in trying to find a way out of Manchester City for Bernardo Silva this summer. Mendes has been offering Bernardo Silva all around Europe, but has namely offered the player to Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain.

There have been reports about Bernardo Silva possibly leaving Manchester City this summer, and they do not seem to be dying down at the minute.

Jorge Mendes is offering Bernardo Silva around Europe. IMAGO/PRO SPORTS IMAGES

According to French publication L'Equipe, Jorge Mendes has been offering Bernardo Silva around Europe in a bid to find the player a way out of Manchester City.

It was reported weeks ago by Gerard Romero that Manchester City and Barcelona had agreed a fee lower than €80million for Bernardo Silva, with Jorge Mendes being involved in negotiations.

Mendes is reportedly shipping Bernardo Silva's name around Europe in a bid to find a suitable option for the player to leave Manchester City.

The famous football agent is doing similar with Cristiano Ronaldo on the other side of Manchester at the moment. Ronaldo has been offered to Chelsea, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid by Mendes, with all deciding to turn the offer down.

Barcelona dream of having Silva in their team, but Mendes will know Bernardo Silva to Barcelona is only an option if Frenkie De Jong leaves the club.

Barcelona need Frenkie De Jong to leave in order to pursue Silva, and it could be a while before anything of note happens in terms of that.

Bernardo Silva was originally rumoured to leave before the start of last season, and it seems like he is trying to force his way out again.

