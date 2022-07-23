Skip to main content

Report: Josh Wilson-Esbrand Starts For Manchester City Amid Marc Cucurella Interest

Pep Guardiola has spoke of his options at full-back should Manchester City fail to sign a left-back this summer, and a name in his list was left-back Josh Wilson-Esbrand. Guardiola spoke on Wilson-Esbrand as a player who would be an option for the team at full-back ahead of the new season.

It's a big test for the young man against a team of Bayern Munich's stature, but perhaps Guardiola is testing the young full-back.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand starts for Manchester City.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand starts for Manchester City against Bayern Munich. The full-back may become a first-team player this summer if City can not come to an agreement with Brighton on number one target Marc Cucurella.

Guardiola was speaking in his press conference last week when he name dropped Wilson-Esbrand as a player who could be an option should the Cucurella deal not materialize.

The Marc Cucurella deal at the moment is complicated. Brighton will not drop their valuation and Manchester City are not currently willing to pay the amount Brighton want. 

City have had a £30million bid rejected by Brighton, who according to Andy Naylor of the Athletic, found the bid 'laughable'.

Guardiola may have in the back of his mind that Wilson-Esbrand could be a part of the first-team tonight, and tonight is as good a test as any to see what he's made of. Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane start on the wings for a dangerous Bayern Munich side.

Manchester City do hope to get the Cucurella deal resolved. The Spaniard is open to the move, and is pushing Brighton to listen to offers for him. According to Fabrizio Romano, Cucurella is disappointed with the club.

