Report: Josh Wilson-Esbrand To Join Coventry City On Loan

Manchester City aren't expected to have a busy January transfer window with incomings as ten days into the busy winter period the Premier League Champions haven't moved for any senior players.

However it looks like they will be allowing some players to leave the club on loan to gain some more first team experience.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that young City full-back Josh Wilson-Esbrand is going to be allowed to leave the club on loan.

Pep Guardiola hasn't been reluctant to use some youngsters this season especially at full-back due to Kyle Walker's injury issues and Joao Cancelo's participation at the World Cup hence why Rico Lewis has been involved a lot.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Josh Wilson-Esbrand has also had some first team action this campaign with the 20-year-old playing a couple of Champions League games against FC Copenhagen and Sevilla.

So now Guardiola is willing to let him get much more game time as he is going to be joining Coventry City on loan in the Championship with an agreement set to be completed which will be valid until June.

The Manchester City academy rate him highly and he will be returning back to the club with no permanent deal being discussed.

Coventry City currently sit in 14th place in the Championship and have recently been knocked out of the FA Cup to non-league Wrexham.

More Manchester City Coverage

· The Story Of Qatar 2022: A World Cup Finals Which Will Live Long In The Memory

· Lionel Messi Wins The Greatest World Cup Final We Will Ever See

· Manchester City Are Interested In Rafael Leao

· Report: Manchester City Set Sights On England Duo, Both Experience Impressive World Cup Campaign

· Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed

· Report: Manchester City Could Face Shock Exit Of Defensive Duo