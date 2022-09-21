Report: Jude Bellingham Could Stay At Borussia Dortmund Until 2024

Jude Bellingham is the most wanted midfielder in the world at the moment, with every big club across the club more than interested in making him their next big money signing.

Bellingham has made a name for himself in Germany, and a move to a bigger club in England or Spain seems destined to happen in the near future for the player.

But, according to some reports, he may stay at Dortmund until 2024.

Jude Bellingham and Marius Wolf. IMAGO / Sven Simon

According to Jan Aage Fjortoft, Jude Bellingham could go against the grain and current beliefs surrounding his future and stay at Borussia Dortmund until 2024. The general current belief is that he will leave next season, but the Norwegian journalist believes he could stay until 2024.

All the top clubs have an interest in Bellingham. Manchester City have been pursuing him since his Birmingham City days, and Liverpool and Manchester United both need to strengthen their midfield areas.

Real Madrid also share the interest of the player, and with Toni Kroos and Luca Modric getting that bit older in age, Bellingham would be part of the Galacticos midfield revamp.

Jude Bellingham could stay at Borussia Dortmund. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

There is no release clause on Jude Bellingham's contract which means Dortmund are in a stronger position than they were in the Erling Haaland saga. The player is said to be valued at £130million, and the German club will not budge below.

It is a saga that will either take over next summer's transfer window, or drag on until 2024.

