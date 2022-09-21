Skip to main content
Report: Jude Bellingham Seems Destined For The Premier League

Jude Bellingham is the talk of the town since the window closed, and he seems destined to play in the Premier League.

Jude Bellingham in the Premier League is just one of those things in life that can be perfectly envisioned in the mind. The sight of him running through the midfield for a team in either red or blue feels inevitable, like Thanos returning to stop the Avengers.

It will eventually be down to the player which club he chooses to play for. All the top clubs want him, and they will all likely be ready to engage in the bidding war that feels like it's coming very soon.

Next summer is the likely time frame for the midfielder to return home, and there are few transfers in Premier League history that have been more anticipated.

According to the Athletic, Jude Bellingham seems destined to end up back in the Premier League next summer, at one of the big clubs who are interested in him.

Liverpool made a move for him, as did Manchester United and City, but all were left disappointed when he turned them down to join Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City.

Time has passed, and he now feels it's time to come home. The decision will be the player's and Dortmund are ready to catch in on the interest from all the club courting the player. 

£130million is the start price, and that could end up being close to £150million if a bidding war breaks out. Jude Bellingham's saga has only just began.

