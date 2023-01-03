Skip to main content
Report: Jude Bellingham Set For Crunch Talks With Borussia Dortmund

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Report: Jude Bellingham Set For Crunch Talks With Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to hold some crucial talks with his club Borussia Dortmund concerning his future with a host of clubs set to battle it out for his signature.

Manchester City are set to be one of the clubs at the forefront of the clubs battling it out for the signature for Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old is set to be one of the most expensive players on the planet after a summer move which looks almost certain to be happening with Dortmund not ready to let go of the England international in the January transfer window.

It looks set to be a two-way battle between City and Real Madrid for Bellingham due to Liverpool potentially being priced-out of a move as they are already looking at alternatives with Wolverhampton's Matheus Nunes one of the players they are reportedly looking at for next summer.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham to discuss his future 

The former Birmingham City man is set to inform the German club that he wants to leave hence why Dortmund chiefs have called a meeting with Bellingham to discuss his future according to a report.

The Bundesliga club are aiming to hold these talks before 6 January, when the squad is set to travel to Marbella for a winter training camp in preparation for the second half of the campaign.

Dortmund are confident that Bellingham will ask for a transfer at the end of the season rather than a winter move which would put Real Madrid and Manchester City on red alert.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He is expected to cost at least 140 million euros.

More Manchester City Coverage

· The Story Of Qatar 2022: A World Cup Finals Which Will Live Long In The Memory

· Lionel Messi Wins The Greatest World Cup Final We Will Ever See

· Manchester City Are Interested In Rafael Leao

· Report: Manchester City Set Sights On England Duo, Both Experience Impressive World Cup Campaign

· Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed

· Report: Manchester City Could Face Shock Exit Of Defensive Duo

Manchester City

Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Push Liverpool Out Of Jude Bellingham Transfer Battle

By Elliot Thompson
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Star Bernardo Silva Hints At Summer Exit

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland celebrates scoring against Leeds United
News

'Special Feeling'- Erling Haaland Reveals Childhood 'Dream' After Leeds Win

By Jake Mahon
Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City Return To Premier League Action With A Comfortable Victory Over Leeds United

By Elliot Thompson
Rodri
Match Coverage

Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United

By Elliot Thompson
Brenden Aaronson
Match Coverage

Confirmed Leeds United Line-Up Vs Manchester City; Bamford Not In Squad

By Elliot Thompson
Rico Lewis
Match Coverage

Confirmed Manchester City Line-up Vs Leeds United; Rico Lewis Starts

By Elliot Thompson
Rafael Leao
News

Report: Manchester City To Make Surprise January Swoop For Rafael Leao

By Elliot Thompson