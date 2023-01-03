Report: Jude Bellingham Set For Crunch Talks With Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City are set to be one of the clubs at the forefront of the clubs battling it out for the signature for Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old is set to be one of the most expensive players on the planet after a summer move which looks almost certain to be happening with Dortmund not ready to let go of the England international in the January transfer window.

It looks set to be a two-way battle between City and Real Madrid for Bellingham due to Liverpool potentially being priced-out of a move as they are already looking at alternatives with Wolverhampton's Matheus Nunes one of the players they are reportedly looking at for next summer.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Jude Bellingham to discuss his future

The former Birmingham City man is set to inform the German club that he wants to leave hence why Dortmund chiefs have called a meeting with Bellingham to discuss his future according to a report.

The Bundesliga club are aiming to hold these talks before 6 January, when the squad is set to travel to Marbella for a winter training camp in preparation for the second half of the campaign.

Dortmund are confident that Bellingham will ask for a transfer at the end of the season rather than a winter move which would put Real Madrid and Manchester City on red alert.

He is expected to cost at least 140 million euros.

