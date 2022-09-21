Skip to main content
Report: Jude Bellingham Wants Move To Real Madrid

IMAGO / Team 2

According to reports in Spain, Jude Bellingham wants to move to Real Madrid next summer.

Jude Bellingham is the man of the moment when it comes to transfer rumours, and with every big club interested in his signature this summer, it's no surprise that the belief is he will come back to England.

But, reports in Spain are suggesting otherwise, with Bellingham now said to have strong desires to become a Galactico.

The English midfielder has been largely successful at Dortmund, and is now reportedly looking towards Spain as his next destination.

Jude Bellingham reportedly wants Real Madrid.

According to Jose Alvarez, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham wants to move to Real Madrid this summer and turn down a host of interest from some of the biggest clubs in England.

Manchester City really want the player and have an interest in him, as do Liverpool and Manchester United. Pep Guardiola would be looking to replace Bernardo Silva with Jude Bellingham, but the player may not want to join Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham could replace Toni Kroos or Luca Modric.

Madrid know they need to reshuffle the midfield. Luca Modric and Toni Kroos as good as they are have gotten that year older, and a replacement has to come in eventually. Casemiro has been replaced, could Bellingham be the next big name signing after Aurelien Tchouameni?

It will be a massive price tag to pry Bellingham away from the Germany club, but it is said to be highly unlikely that he will stay past this summer, after giving three brilliant seasons to the club since joining from Birmingham.

