Report: Jude Bellingham Will Cost €80-100million Amid Manchester City Interest

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

If Manchester City want to sign Jude Bellingham this summer, he will cost a lot of money.

Jude Bellingham is a hot topic in the football world this summer, especially considering the level of teams that are looking for his signature.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all want to English midfielders services next summer, but which team are willing to pay the big price tag a player of his services warrants.

If Manchester City truly want the player, they will have to pay more than they've ever paid for a midfielder in the history of the club, providing Jack Grealish is viewed as a winger.

Manchester City will have to pay big for Jude Bellingham.

According to Florian Plettenburg, Jude Bellingham will cost around €80-100million this summer to any of the suitors that want to get their hands on the player.

Bellingham wants to go back to England, so personal terms are unlikely to be a problem with any of the clubs. 

Liverpool and Manchester United are currently both favourites, but if City make their interest official, that could change.

Jude Bellingham is a hot topic this summer.

Dortmund are trying to keep Bellingham until after 2023, but that is seen to be increasingly unlikely the longer it goes on. The player has done brilliantly in Germany to make a name for himself, but the end goal, like Jadon Sancho, was always to shine in England.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed many of the top clubs are ready to do something major to sign Bellingham in the summer, and as sagas go, this one could go on to be one of the biggest in Premier League history.

