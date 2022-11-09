Report: Jude Bellingham Will End Up At Manchester City

Jude Bellingham has been in fantastic form so far this season confirming why he is one of the most wanted players in world football at just 19-year-old and a shoo-in to start for England in the World Cup.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has been at Borussia Dortmund since 2020 after he chose to join the German side as he viewed it to be the best decision for his development.

It has been proved that he made the right decision as he now has a host of European giants after him.

So far in this campaign he has played 20 games in all competitions scoring nine goals, which has put the rest of Europe on alert even more so than before and it could be very possible that he joins the Premier League Champions Manchester City.

Jude Bellingham will join Manchester City

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Manchester City have all been heavily linked with Bellingham but now Daily Mail journalist Mike Keegan has reported that people with knowledge on the situation assume that he indeed come to The Etihad.

The relationship between Dortmund and City is very good after the Erling Haaland deal so that could hold an advantage in negotiations for the midfielder with initial conversations about the deal having already taken place.

However, an impressive World Cup campaign from him could mean City may not be able to afford him but only in this approaching summer.

