Skip to main content
Report: Jude Bellingham Will End Up At Manchester City

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

Report: Jude Bellingham Will End Up At Manchester City

According to a report it is looking likely that Jude Bellingham will join Manchester City over the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Jude Bellingham has been in fantastic form so far this season confirming why he is one of the most wanted players in world football at just 19-year-old and a shoo-in to start for England in the World Cup.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has been at Borussia Dortmund since 2020 after he chose to join the German side as he viewed it to be the best decision for his development.

It has been proved that he made the right decision as he now has a host of European giants after him.

So far in this campaign he has played 20 games in all competitions scoring nine goals, which has put the rest of Europe on alert even more so than before and it could be very possible that he joins the Premier League Champions Manchester City.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham will join Manchester City

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Manchester City have all been heavily linked with Bellingham but now Daily Mail journalist Mike Keegan has reported that people with knowledge on the situation assume that he indeed come to The Etihad.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The relationship between Dortmund and City is very good after the Erling Haaland deal so that could hold an advantage in negotiations for the midfielder with initial conversations about the deal having already taken place.

However, an impressive World Cup campaign from him could mean City may not be able to afford him but only in this approaching summer.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Kalvin Phillips, Federico Chiesa, Kyle Walker
News

Report: Kyle Walker And Kalvin Phillips Will Be Fit For The World Cup

By Elliot Thompson
imago0022808013h
News

Report: Martin Demichelis Will Become The New River Plate Coach

By Elliot Thompson
Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland face off in Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester United Chances Of Signing Target Are Low Due To Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson
Taylor Harwood-Bellis Manchester City Burnley
Transfer Rumours

Report: Everton Keeping Close Eye On Manchester City Player Currently On Loan At Burnley

By Harri Burton
Ederson
News

Ederson Named In Brazil World Cup Squad

By Elliot Thompson
Christopher Nkuku
News

Manchester City Will Face RB Leipzig In The Champions League

By Elliot Thompson
Pep Guardiola
News

Report: Pep Guardiola Will Decide Manchester City Future During World Cup

By Elliot Thompson
William Saliba, Gabriel, Bukayo Sake, Gabriel Jesus
News

Arsenal Put The Pressure Back On Manchester City With Victory At Chelsea

By Elliot Thompson