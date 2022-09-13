Skip to main content
Report: Jude Bellingham's Signature Will Be A Massive Race This Summer

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Manchester City are interested in signing Jude Bellingham, but it will be a big race for the player this summer

The race for Jude Bellingham is set to be a crazy one this summer. The midfielder is the subject of interest from England and Europe's biggest clubs, and they are all set to try their best to sign him.

Manchester City have an interest, and with Bernardo Silva possibly set to join Barcelona next summer, Jude Bellingham may be a player they look to replace him with.

There will be stern competition for the player, more competition than we've seen in a long time for just one player.

Jude Bellingham will be the subject of a massive race this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the race for Jude Bellingham will be crazy one this summer, with more than three clubs looking for his signature.

The English midfielder, a lot like Jadon Sancho, has made good on his decision to sign for a German Club. Bellingham has went from strength to strength, and is now one of the most valuable players in the team

Manchester City are certainly interested, but face competition from some of there biggest English rivals.

Bellingham has been extremely impressive for Dortmund since joining.

Manchester United had Bellingham at their Carrington training complex before, and may swoop back in this summer to acquire his services.

Liverpool have been the team who have been developing the most interest in the player, and effectively waited to sign a midfielder this summer because they were waiting for Bellingham.

It will be a good race for the player, and Manchester City will certainly be there or there abouts when it comes to his signature.

