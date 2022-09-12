Report: Jules Kounde Reveals He Was Once Close To Joining Manchester City

Manchester City were interested in signing Jules Kounde this summer, but never made a full go at attempting to acquire his signature.

For most of the summer, the player was destined to join Barcelona, even when it looked extremely likely that he was set to become a new Chelsea player.

But the Frenchman has now revealed he was once close to signing for Pep Guardiola's side, in the first year of his career at Sevilla.

Manchester City wanted Jules Kounde when he was at Sevilla. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Jules Kounde told El Pais that he was close to joining Manchester City called him in his first year at Sevilla, Pep Guardiola namely, and told him he'd be a perfect fit for the club.

"Yes, in my first year at Sevilla [2020]. [Pep] Guardiola called me. He told me he loved me and that he believed I would fit the way Manchester City plays".

Manchester City even had an interest in Jules Kounde this summer. He was a player that was considered when Nathan Ake was close to joining Chelsea.

Jules Kounde has impressed for Barcelona so far. IMAGO / NurPhoto

There was even a phone call just before he signed for Barcelona, but at that stage the deal was already close to being completed.

It could be a case of the one that got away for Manchester City, but that all depends with how his career matures at Barcelona and how well things go.

Manchester City have eyes on Josko Gvardiol for sure, but who knows what could happen in regards to Jules Kounde in the future.

