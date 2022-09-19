Report: Jules Kounde Reveals Manchester City Wanted Him This Summer

Barcelona won the race for Jules Kounde this summer in the end, but the player had suitors from everywhere before he signed on the dotted line.

Chelsea of course infamously came very close to signing the French defender before the late swoop from Joan Laporta took him away at the last minute.

The ex-Sevilla man has now revealed Manchester City wanted to sign him this summer, confirming the various reports that circulated when the window was still open.

Manchester City wanted to sign Jules Kounde. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Speaking to L'Equipe, Jules Kounde revealed Manchester City wanted to sign him this summer, but needed to sell players before they could sanction a move for him.

"Yes, but players had to leave the club [Manchester City] first".

The player is likely talking about Manchester City defender Nathan Ake. The speculation surrounding Kounde came about when Chelsea made a second approach for the Dutch defender.

Pep Guardiola's side were willing to part ways with Ake if they could find a replacement in the mean time. But Barcelona were quite far into negotiations with Kounde, and Manchester City needed a sure bet before letting Nathan Ake leave.

Jules Kounde opted for Barcelona in the end. IMAGO / NurPhoto

In the end it seems to have worked out well for all parties. Jules Kounde is part of a Barcelona team enjoying their best start to a La Liga season in five years, and Manchester City have signed the impressive Manuel Akanji.

It could have been different, but it will always be a transfer that could have happened.

