Report: Juventus Are Interested In Manchester City Full-Back Sergio Gomez

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly said to be interested in Sergio Gomez in this January window even though he only joined Manchester City in the summer.

In the summer Manchester City were hunting for a full-back to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko as they sold the Ukrainian international to Arsenal.

The Premier League Champions were linked to several players with Marc Cucurella and Alejandro Grimaldo being the strongest candidates to join the club however a deal didn't materialise for a more senior man.

City ended up completing a deal for Spanish under-21 international Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht who used to play for Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old was used by Guardiola as the Zinchenko replacement but it looks like he is too raw to be a starter at the moment with some naive performances and now the midfielder turned defender may be on his way out of City.

Juventus eyeing up Sergio Gomez

Serie A giants are reportedly interested in signing Gomez even though he has only played 12 games for Manchester City.

Italian outlet Calciomercato web have stated Massimiliano Allegri wants Gomez to replace Brazilian Alex Sandro as he may not renew his contract which expires in June.

Inter Milan also apparently have an interest with City looking for £35 million to consider selling him which would be a decent profit on the £11 million they signed him for in the summer.

Gomez was always a signing with a view of long-term thinking so it would certainly take a substantial offer to entice City into letting him go.

