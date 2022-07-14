Skip to main content

Report: Juventus Set To Rival Manchester City For Villarreal Defender Pau Torres

Juventus are apparently moving ahead of Manchester City in the race for Villarreal defender Pau Torres. The Bianconeri are anticipating the departure of Matthijs De Ligt to Bayern Munich, and feel Pau Torres could be a suitable replacement.

Manchester City are interested in Torres to replace the outgoing Nathan Ake, but no formal bid has been made yet.

According to Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese, Max Allegri has already approved the signing of Pau Torres. The Italian side are working hard to get him to replace De Ligt.

Torres will cost around £50million to whichever club signs him, and Manchester City are set to net £45million from the sale of Nathan Ake.

City are adamant they will replace Ake this summer, with numerous reports suggesting a new centre-back is a position of importance to be reinforced in the market.

It's worth mentioning Pau Torres is one of many City are interested in. Mohammed Salisu from Southampton and Jules Kounde from Sevilla are among the other names on their list.

It may come down to a choice for Pau Torres, and Juventus may be able to offer the Spaniard more game time. This could be the deciding factor for Torres, unless he feels he can unhinge the current City starting defenders from their mantle.

