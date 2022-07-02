Report: Kalvin Phillips Completes Medical Ahead Of Move From Leeds United To Manchester City
Kalvin Phillips has completed his medical ahead of his move from Leeds United to Manchester City. The midfielder has signed all the paper-works, and the transfer is now pending the official announcement of Manchester City.
The fee for Phillips is around £42million initial fee plus 8million in add-ons, rising it to an overall fee of £50million. Darko Gyabi is going the other way in a separate deal which will make Manchester City £7million.
According to Fabrizio Romano, all paper-works have been signed and a medical completed ahead of Kalvin Phillips move from Leeds United to Manchester City. The club can now announce Phillips, and are no doubt preparing an announcement this morning.
Kalvin Phillips leaves his boyhood club Leeds where he's played since 2010. He turned down two proposals from other clubs on the way to signing for Manchester City. PSG were one of the clubs interested in the midfielder, but Manchester City was his preference.
Kalvin Phillips highlighted that he would never sign for Manchester City's rivals Manchester United.
Read More
The midfielder will compete with Rodri for the central defensive midfield role, replacing the outgoing Fernandinho.
Manchester City are excited to get a player of the pedigree of Kalvin Phillips into the club.
Will Kalvin Phillips be succesful at Manchester City?
Read More Manchester City Coverage
- Report: Tottenham Hotspur Launch Bid for Manchester City Forward Gabriel Jesus
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest