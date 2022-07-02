Skip to main content

Report: Kalvin Phillips Completes Medical Ahead Of Move From Leeds United To Manchester City

Kalvin Phillips has completed his medical ahead of his move from Leeds United to Manchester City. The midfielder has signed all the paper-works, and the transfer is now pending the official announcement of Manchester City.

The fee for Phillips is around £42million initial fee plus 8million in add-ons, rising it to an overall fee of £50million. Darko Gyabi is going the other way in a separate deal which will make Manchester City £7million.

Kalvin Phillips celebrates for Leeds United

According to Fabrizio Romano, all paper-works have been signed and a medical completed ahead of Kalvin Phillips move from Leeds United to Manchester City. The club can now announce Phillips, and are no doubt preparing an announcement this morning.

Kalvin Phillips leaves his boyhood club Leeds where he's played since 2010. He turned down two proposals from other clubs on the way to signing for Manchester City. PSG were one of the clubs interested in the midfielder, but Manchester City was his preference.

Kalvin Phillips highlighted that he would never sign for Manchester City's rivals Manchester United.

The midfielder will compete with Rodri for the central defensive midfield role, replacing the outgoing Fernandinho.

Manchester City are excited to get a player of the pedigree of Kalvin Phillips into the club.

Will Kalvin Phillips be succesful at Manchester City?

