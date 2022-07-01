Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Kalvin Phillips Currently Undergoing His Medical Ahead Of Manchester City Transfer From Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips has arrived in Manchester ahead of his medical for Manchester City. The midfielder is signing from Leeds United, for a fee expected to rise to £50million overall. 

Phillips has been linked with a move to Manchester for weeks now, with a deal finally being agreed between two clubs. The move will be finalised today subject to his medical and the signature of his contract. 

Kalvin Phillips in action for England

Kalvin Phillips in training for England 

According to Sky Sports News, Kalvin Phillips is undergoing his Manchester City medical today. Phillips has been spotted in Manchester, and is expected to complete his move to City today. 

Manchester City have been keen on Phillips since the window opened, and want the English central midfielder to replace club legend Fernandinho. 

The fee for Phillips is £42million but according to Fabrizio Romano is expected to rise to £50million after add-ons. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Leeds United are expected to re-invest this swiftly into the squad, targeting RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams as a replacement. 

Phillips will become a Manchester City player today and is expected to be followed by the signing of Marc Cucurella in the upcoming days. 

This may finish Manchester City's summer spending, barring the unlikely exit of Bernardo Silva to Barcelona. 

Will Kalvin Phillips be successful at Manchester City? 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago1012398789h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Premier League Rivals Put on Alert as Mohamed Salah Contract Negotiations Continue

By Matt Skinner38 minutes ago
Bernardo Silva is expected to stay
Features/Opinions

On This Day in 2017: Bernardo Silva Signed From AS Monaco for £45Million

By Matt Skinner1 hour ago
Riyad Mahrez against Real Madrid
Transfer Rumours

Report: Riyad Mahrez and Manchester City In Talks Over New Three-Year Contract

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Taylor Harwood-Bellis for England
Transfer Rumours

Report: Taylor Harwood-Bellis Set To Sign For Vincent Kompany's Burnley On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
imago1012750666h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Stefan Ortega Becomes New Manchester City Player After Signing A Three-Year Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Issa Kabore Troyes
Transfer Rumours

Report: Nottingham Forest In Talks With Manchester City For Defender Issa Kabore

By Elliot Thompson12 hours ago
imago1009857660h (1)
Transfer Rumours

Who Could Manchester City Look To Replace Nathan Ake With Should He Join Chelsea?

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago
Fernandinho vs Norwich Away
News

Fernandinho Posts Emotional Farewell Letter To Manchester City Fans

By Elliot Thompson17 hours ago