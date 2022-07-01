Report: Kalvin Phillips Currently Undergoing His Medical Ahead Of Manchester City Transfer From Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips has arrived in Manchester ahead of his medical for Manchester City. The midfielder is signing from Leeds United, for a fee expected to rise to £50million overall.

Phillips has been linked with a move to Manchester for weeks now, with a deal finally being agreed between two clubs. The move will be finalised today subject to his medical and the signature of his contract.

Kalvin Phillips in training for England IMAGO / PA Images

According to Sky Sports News, Kalvin Phillips is undergoing his Manchester City medical today. Phillips has been spotted in Manchester, and is expected to complete his move to City today.

Manchester City have been keen on Phillips since the window opened, and want the English central midfielder to replace club legend Fernandinho.

The fee for Phillips is £42million but according to Fabrizio Romano is expected to rise to £50million after add-ons.

Leeds United are expected to re-invest this swiftly into the squad, targeting RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams as a replacement.

Phillips will become a Manchester City player today and is expected to be followed by the signing of Marc Cucurella in the upcoming days.

This may finish Manchester City's summer spending, barring the unlikely exit of Bernardo Silva to Barcelona.

Will Kalvin Phillips be successful at Manchester City?

