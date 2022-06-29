Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Kalvin Phillips Expected To Be Announced As Marc Cucurella Moves Closer to Manchester City

Manchester City are expected to announce the signing of Kalvin Phillips, as the Blues continue to work on a deal to sign Marc Cucurella. 

Manchester City agreed a deal for Kalvin Phillips four days ago, and with the start of pre-season approaching, Manchester City are expected to announce Phillips. 

Kalvin Phillips for Leeds United 

Kalvin Phillips for Leeds United 

David Ornstein of the Athletic announced that Manchester City had agreed a deal for Kalvin Phillips four days ago, with Fabrizio Romano two days later confirming all paperworks were ready to be signed. 

Manchester City are also working on the signing of Brighton defender Marc Cucurella in the meantime. Brighton are already preparing a replacement with interest in Nicolas Tagliafico. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

City may hope to announce Phillips and Cucurella on the same day, but that could be hard if Brighton are still holding out for the £50million fee they've set on the left-back. 

Darko Gyabi is going to Leeds United on a £5million deal from Manchester City to Leeds United, but this deal isn't part of the Kalvin Phillips deal. 

The signings may be funded by the sales of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. 

Will Kalvin Phillips be a success? 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago1012618378h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Two Young Manchester City Defenders Are Set To Join Vincent Kompany's Burnley

By Jake Mahon23 minutes ago
Ko Itakura
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Hoping For Bidding War In Ko Itakura Transfer Battle

By Jake Mahon10 hours ago
haaland
News

Report: 'Wholly Unconvinced'- Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland Never Considered Manchester United Move

By Jake Mahon11 hours ago
Zinchenko vs Pet Away 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Signing Manchester City Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko

By Jake Mahon11 hours ago
Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Chelsea Interest In Manchester City Defender Nathan Ake

By Jake Mahon12 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
News

Report: Manchester City Will Not Look For A Raheem Sterling Replacement

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago
imago1002060920h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Leeds United And Chelsea Agree Deal For Raphinha Amid Raheem Sterling Links

By Dylan Mcbennett15 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Optimistic Of Finding An Agreement For Defender Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson16 hours ago