Report: Kalvin Phillips Expected To Be Announced As Marc Cucurella Moves Closer to Manchester City

Manchester City are expected to announce the signing of Kalvin Phillips, as the Blues continue to work on a deal to sign Marc Cucurella.

Manchester City agreed a deal for Kalvin Phillips four days ago, and with the start of pre-season approaching, Manchester City are expected to announce Phillips.

Kalvin Phillips for Leeds United IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

David Ornstein of the Athletic announced that Manchester City had agreed a deal for Kalvin Phillips four days ago, with Fabrizio Romano two days later confirming all paperworks were ready to be signed.

Manchester City are also working on the signing of Brighton defender Marc Cucurella in the meantime. Brighton are already preparing a replacement with interest in Nicolas Tagliafico.

City may hope to announce Phillips and Cucurella on the same day, but that could be hard if Brighton are still holding out for the £50million fee they've set on the left-back.

Darko Gyabi is going to Leeds United on a £5million deal from Manchester City to Leeds United, but this deal isn't part of the Kalvin Phillips deal.

The signings may be funded by the sales of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Will Kalvin Phillips be a success?

Read More Manchester City Coverage