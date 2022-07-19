Skip to main content

Report: Kalvin Phillips Tells Sky Sports News Pep Guardiola Was A Massive Factor In Manchester City Transfer

Kalvin Phillips today told Sky Sports News in an interview that Pep Guardiola was a massive factor in him eventually signing for Manchester City this summer. The former Leeds man signed for City in a £45million deal, and he details Pep Guardiola as one of the deciding factors in the transfer.

Phillips will be a replacement for club legend Fernandinho, who left the club this summer to return to Brazil and play for Atletico Mineiro. 

Kalvin Phillips' first interview as a Manchester City player

In his interview with Sky Sports News, Phillips speaks on how the prospect of playing under Guardiola was one of the main reasons he decided to join Manchester City this summer.

"I think when there were reports that Manchester City were interested in me, I think one of the main reasons I wanted to come here was to be coached by Pep Guardiola."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Phillips will likely make his first appearance for Manchester City on July 21st against Club America on City's US Tour. The first competitive game Phillips will be able to take part in for the Blue's is the Community Shield game against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on July 30th.

Kalvin Phillips was voted the best singer by the Manchester City players as the new signings all had to sing a song for their initiation. Kalvin Phillips sang Budapest by George Ezra, and Erling Haaland sang Hero by Robbie Williams.

Phillips will be major competition for Rodri this season, and it will be interesting to see if Guardiola decides to go with a double defensive pivot in some games with two players of that quality now at his disposal.

Will Kalvin Phillips be successful at Manchester City?

                            Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

imago1009806822h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Barcelona Will Try For Bernardo Silva If Frenkie De Jong Leaves

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Zinchenko
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Oleksandr Zinchenko Leaves Manchester City For Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Pau Torres in action for Villareal
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pau Torres Agents In Official Contact With Manchester City For A Number Of Days

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Provides Manchester City Marc Cucurella Update In Podcast Appearance

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago
imago1002145227h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Reject Permanent Move Approach For Liam Delap From Southampton

By Dylan Mcbennett7 hours ago
imago1008844082h
News

Official: Manchester City Unveil New Away Shirt For 2022/23 Campaign

By Jake Mahon7 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Demanding Fee Higher Than £50million For Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett7 hours ago
Neymar celebrates for PSG
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have Declined To Chance To Sign Neymar

By Elliot Thompson7 hours ago