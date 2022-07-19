Report: Kalvin Phillips Tells Sky Sports News Pep Guardiola Was A Massive Factor In Manchester City Transfer

Kalvin Phillips today told Sky Sports News in an interview that Pep Guardiola was a massive factor in him eventually signing for Manchester City this summer. The former Leeds man signed for City in a £45million deal, and he details Pep Guardiola as one of the deciding factors in the transfer.

Phillips will be a replacement for club legend Fernandinho, who left the club this summer to return to Brazil and play for Atletico Mineiro.

In his interview with Sky Sports News, Phillips speaks on how the prospect of playing under Guardiola was one of the main reasons he decided to join Manchester City this summer.

"I think when there were reports that Manchester City were interested in me, I think one of the main reasons I wanted to come here was to be coached by Pep Guardiola."

Phillips will likely make his first appearance for Manchester City on July 21st against Club America on City's US Tour. The first competitive game Phillips will be able to take part in for the Blue's is the Community Shield game against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on July 30th.

Kalvin Phillips was voted the best singer by the Manchester City players as the new signings all had to sing a song for their initiation. Kalvin Phillips sang Budapest by George Ezra, and Erling Haaland sang Hero by Robbie Williams.

Phillips will be major competition for Rodri this season, and it will be interesting to see if Guardiola decides to go with a double defensive pivot in some games with two players of that quality now at his disposal.

Will Kalvin Phillips be successful at Manchester City?

