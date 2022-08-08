Report: Kayky Set To Undergo Medical Ahead Of Move To Paços De Ferreira

Kayky is set to undergo a medical at Paços De Ferreira ahead of a loan move to the club this summer.

Kayky will join Paços De Ferreira this summer on a season-long loan with no option to buy at the end of it. The player is undergoing his medical today and the deal is expected to be finalized by either late today or tomorrow. The Brazilian will get some game time in the Portuguese league before returning to City next season.

City rate Kayky very highly, and view him as a major talent for the future.

Kayky is set to join Pacos De Ferreira on loan until 2023. IMAGO / PA Images

According To Fabrizio Romano, Kayky is set to undergo a medical ahead of his loan move to Paços De Ferreira today. The Brazilian will spend the season on loan at the Portuguese club, in what is viewed as a purely development based loan.

There is no option to buy in the loan deal and Kayky will return to Manchester next season, with the hopes of breaking into the City first-team. The deal is until 2023, and is considered a done deal subject to signatures and a medical.

Kayky follows the likes of Slobodan Tedic and James McAtee out the revolving loan door at Manchester City. Liam Delap is expected to be next out the door on loan, with Stoke City the favourites to take the player at the minute.

City will hope that Kayky can show what he is made of during his time in Portugal and have a successful loan.

