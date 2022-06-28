Report: Leeds United And Chelsea Agree Deal For Raphinha Amid Raheem Sterling Links
Leeds United and Chelsea have agreed a deal for Brazilian winger Raphinha. Raphinha had previously been thought to be going to Barcelona or Arsenal, but Chelsea have swooped in last minute and look to have landed the winger.
Chelsea have been in talks with Raheem Sterling for a number of weeks now, with the London club said to be confident in signing him. What does Raphinha's signing mean for Raheem?
Fabrizio Romano reported earlier on that Chelsea had agreed a deal with Leeds United for Raphinha. The fee is reportedly between £60/65million, with just personal terms left to be agreed.
Chelsea have been in talks with Manchester City over a deal for Raheem Sterling for a price tag very similar to what Chelsea are signing Raphinha for, does this mean they will slow their pursuit of Sterling?
Nick Purewal of PA reports that the Raphinha deal is said to be part of a double deal to strengthen Chelsea's attack, possibly funded by the outgoings of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku's loan move.
Should Chelsea get Raphinha over the line, it will be interesting to see what happens with the Raheem Sterling deal.
