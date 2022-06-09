Skip to main content

Report: Leeds United Expecting Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips Approach

After Manchester City secured deals for both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, their attention has turned to midfield with club chariman Khaldoon Al Mubarak promising more signings.

Manchester City are set to lose 37-year old captain Fernandinho this summer and will be looking to strengthen in his absence.

Phillips 4

Daily Mail are now reporting that Manchester City's move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be just around the corner, saying "Leeds expect Manchester City to test their resolve over £60m-rated midfielder Kalvin Phillips after England's internationals next week."

Phillips was recently called up to England's National side for international duty, where the 26-year old was forced into an early substitution after he suffered a "severe dead leg" in England's 1-1 draw with Germany in Munich.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In terms of when the approach is going to be made, Daily Mail have said " City are expected to officially approach their Premier League rivals after Phillips has returned from England duty."

The Yorkshire man is rated at around £60M, a price tag that isn't exactly out of range for the Sky Blue's.

Despite this, Manchester City will be aware of the injury record of Kalvin Phillips. The midfielder only made 20 Premier League appearances in the 2021/22 campaign, meaning he missed 18, almost half the league games last season.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Zinchenko vs Everton Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Position-Shift in Potential Manchester City Exit

By Matt Skinner1 hour ago
Jesus vs Peterborough Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Emerge as a Possible Destination For Manchester City Forward

By Elliot Thompson18 hours ago
torres f
News

Report: Ferran Torres Reveals Why he Moved to Barcelona

By Alex Caddick19 hours ago
Bazunu Ireland
Transfer Rumours

Report: Southampton Make Opening Offer For Gavin Buzunu

By Elliot Thompson20 hours ago
Phillips 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City To Make Move For Kalvin Phillips

By Elliot Thompson21 hours ago
Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Nathan Ake will 'Never Give Up' amid Exit Talks

By Alex Caddick22 hours ago
Cucurella 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Have Set Their Price For Marc Cucurella

By Elliot Thompson22 hours ago
Kompany
Transfer Rumours

Report: Vincent Kompany to Aim for Manchester City Player if appointed at Burnley

By Alex Caddick23 hours ago