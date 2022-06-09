Report: Leeds United Expecting Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips Approach

After Manchester City secured deals for both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, their attention has turned to midfield with club chariman Khaldoon Al Mubarak promising more signings.

Manchester City are set to lose 37-year old captain Fernandinho this summer and will be looking to strengthen in his absence.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Daily Mail are now reporting that Manchester City's move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be just around the corner, saying "Leeds expect Manchester City to test their resolve over £60m-rated midfielder Kalvin Phillips after England's internationals next week."

Phillips was recently called up to England's National side for international duty, where the 26-year old was forced into an early substitution after he suffered a "severe dead leg" in England's 1-1 draw with Germany in Munich.

In terms of when the approach is going to be made, Daily Mail have said " City are expected to officially approach their Premier League rivals after Phillips has returned from England duty."

The Yorkshire man is rated at around £60M, a price tag that isn't exactly out of range for the Sky Blue's.

Despite this, Manchester City will be aware of the injury record of Kalvin Phillips. The midfielder only made 20 Premier League appearances in the 2021/22 campaign, meaning he missed 18, almost half the league games last season.

