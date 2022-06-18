Report: Leeds United Interested in Manchester City's James McAtee

Leeds United are interested in Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

The Salford born midfielder has been linked with a loan move away from Manchester this summer, and Leeds are interested in bringing him.

James McAtee against Everton

Despite the fact Manchester City are keen on keeping James McAtee, Leeds would be interested in bringing him in either permenantly or on loan.

According to the Athletic, Leeds are prepared to test the resolve of Manchester City on James McAtee, during the pursuit of Kalvin Phillips.

McAtee, 19, was previously linked to Huddersfield Town, with manager Carlos Corberan keen on bringing him in to the club.

James McAtee made 6 appearances for the first-team last season, including a Champions League debut against Sporting Lisbon.

Leeds are also interested in Romeo Lavia, with the Yorkshire club desperate to strengthen ahead of the possible departure of Kalvin Phillips

Romeo Lavia is also linked to Leeds IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Either Romeo Lavia or James McAtee could be used in a deal for Kalvin Phillips, as Manchester City are desperate to bring the midfielder in.

It remains to be seen where James McAtee and his future lie, but Leeds are certainly hoping it's with them.

